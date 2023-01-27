NEW MEGA CONTENT UPDATE! - V1.6.0

UPDATE PATCH V 1.6.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [27/01/2022].
GET READY FOR A BATTLE LIKE NO OTHER!
To access the new content, get the key in Shike's mansion and exit through the corridor... If you can...
ADDED:
- 4 new songs from the soundtrack - the most powerful so far!
- Two new endings added.
- Mega-final battle added. Are you really ready for this?
- Two new cinematic sequences.
- Added a new area in the museum.
- Updated art gallery - now there are even videos!
- New texts and dialogues in all languages.
- New Skyboxes added.
- New item in the editor: invisible death blocks.
- Added in the level editor 4 new skyboxes and 4 new songs.
FIXED:
- Chinese phrases now look much better.
- The modifiable texts in the level editor now work correctly.
- Some automatic phrases are now said only 1 time (Example: in the dialogs of ancora's cinematic).
- The shike file gives 100% when doing all endings and getting LVL UPs.
