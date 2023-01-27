 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 27 January 2023

NEW MEGA CONTENT UPDATE! - V1.6.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE PATCH V 1.6.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [27/01/2022].

GET READY FOR A BATTLE LIKE NO OTHER!
To access the new content, get the key in Shike's mansion and exit through the corridor... If you can...

ADDED:

  • 4 new songs from the soundtrack - the most powerful so far!
  • Two new endings added.
  • Mega-final battle added. Are you really ready for this?
  • Two new cinematic sequences.
  • Added a new area in the museum.
  • Updated art gallery - now there are even videos!
  • New texts and dialogues in all languages.
  • New Skyboxes added.
  • New item in the editor: invisible death blocks.
  • Added in the level editor 4 new skyboxes and 4 new songs.

FIXED:

  • Chinese phrases now look much better.
  • The modifiable texts in the level editor now work correctly.
  • Some automatic phrases are now said only 1 time (Example: in the dialogs of ancora's cinematic).
  • The shike file gives 100% when doing all endings and getting LVL UPs.

