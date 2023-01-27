NEW MEGA CONTENT UPDATE! - V1.6.0

UPDATE PATCH V 1.6.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [27/01/2022].

GET READY FOR A BATTLE LIKE NO OTHER!

To access the new content, get the key in Shike's mansion and exit through the corridor... If you can...

ADDED:

4 new songs from the soundtrack - the most powerful so far!

Two new endings added.

Mega-final battle added. Are you really ready for this?

Two new cinematic sequences.

Added a new area in the museum.

Updated art gallery - now there are even videos!

New texts and dialogues in all languages.

New Skyboxes added.

New item in the editor: invisible death blocks.

Added in the level editor 4 new skyboxes and 4 new songs.

FIXED: