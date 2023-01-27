Update V0.23

[url=https://discord.me/wtw]



We introduce different states of wind in the vegetation of the world.

Improved lighting at night.

Now food expires, you will have to cook and manage your rations. Some expired product can cause your death.

- Increased supplies at military base

We have reinforced military construction, material and fuel resources at military bases.

As a military, you will be able to loot in the cities

Now during your military gameplay you will be able to find all kinds of resources needed for constructions in cities and loot areas.

Conquest AI

Now the war not only depends on our strategy, the AI during the players' rest can conquer flags. The war will be in continuous movement. It will be an essential support for your single player games.

Attacking AI is based on a squad of soldiers that will attack any enemy, its mission: to enter the enemy flag and fight until death or conquest.

Defender AI will protect the flag from any enemy that is able to enter.

Both teams have attacking and defending AI on equal terms, only your strategy will define the story.

- Respawn in antennas

One reason more to complete Antenna's missions, when you achieve configure the antenna your team will can respawn in this place.









As a logistics squadron, load the aircraft storage resources, set the best route and calculate the drop drop for your troops.





As a commander, he drops bombs on the enemy, builds a communications center, maps a route and destroys enemy fortifications.













In your server settings you can give administrator access to your friends via their STEAM ID and configure various options available to you.

You can also add a secure password for your server.

The game commands are available in this button.

[url=https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1m3HcNXO_BZUeJaVskQjF65Xqvw7yZ5G6/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=117180619224151419450&rtpof=true&sd=true]



[/url]

Fixed issue where when a player logged out their backpack would float.

Fixed issue where buildings would restore 100% health after a reset.

Fixed issue where military vehicle icons would not update correctly on the map.

Fixed issue where mines not affect vehicles.

Fixed issue where after a vehicle was destroyed it would continue to explode and never despawn.

Fixed issue where NAMUL civilian quest NPC would not deliver quests.



