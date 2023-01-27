Battle Bands Early Access Patch #24

I would claim 500 Mile(stones) just to be the station you keep tuning in to- Welcome back to Riff Radio!

Early Access Patch #24 adds Milestones and Prestige Levels to Battle Bands, which reward credits and help players keep track of how far they have come!

This is also a general maintenance patch, so it includes bug and balance fixes made since the big Reign System Update!

Milestones & Prestige:

While playing Tour and Royale Mode, players will organically complete Milestones through normal gameplay. Earn Credits and Prestige experience for completing Milestones such as upgrading and drawing cards, taking out opposing crew, protecting your band, generating energy and others!

Prestige level represents how much you have accomplished in Battle Bands and may come with additional bonuses in the future besides the bragging rights it already offers.

This system will help players look back on their time spent in Riff City fondly, as well as rake in some extra credits!

You can find your milestones under the "Player" tab in the Compendium!

Balance Changes & FIxes:

Compendium Gear count updated to reflect reality.

Upgrades during opening moment now only display current Reign.

Grand Royale schedule now accounts properly for all time zones.

Discarding priority now includes starter "Quicks" properly.

Exhausting priority now includes starter "Quicks" properly.

"Helpful" upgrade now draws cards on all turns.

"Gear Getter" priority fixed.

Priority for some upgrades adjusted.

"Nice Note From Mum" on muck effect now triggers properly so drawn cards are not mucked.

"Shout Out To The Band" bot priority updated to be higher value.

"Deceitful Draft" now has "Patiently" upgrade to add a retain option.

"Box Of Random Connectors" now costs $195 and is no longer offered in opening moments.

And that wraps up today's Riff Radio news update! Be sure to join our Discord if you're looking for new band-mates to play with or want to give us some feedback. We love hearing from you punks, so don't be shy and as always- thanks for listening!

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)