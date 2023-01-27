Korea Dynasty 0.1.8 Update
This update adds 12 bug fixes and improvements.
Improvements
Item
- Jangseung has been added.
- You can know the location of the jangseung installed in a distant location.
Construct
- 3 thatched roofs have been added.
- Added a wooden roof type.
Balance
- Reduced the required materials for the overall construction.
Convenience
- Reduced the amount of time required for players to move when reanimated.
Bugfix
- Fixed some bugs where spears were thrown in odd directions.
- Fixed an issue where items could be used by right-clicking in the “Explore” window.
- Fixed an error where the gathering UI could be seen from a distance.
- Fixed a bug that prevented interaction in rivers and lakes.
- Fixed an issue where fists could not destroy buildings.
