Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 27 January 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.1.8 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds 12 bug fixes and improvements.

Improvements

Item

  • Jangseung has been added.
  • You can know the location of the jangseung installed in a distant location.

Construct

  • 3 thatched roofs have been added.
  • Added a wooden roof type.

Balance

  • Reduced the required materials for the overall construction.

Convenience

  • Reduced the amount of time required for players to move when reanimated.

Bugfix

  • Fixed some bugs where spears were thrown in odd directions.
  • Fixed an issue where items could be used by right-clicking in the “Explore” window.
  • Fixed an error where the gathering UI could be seen from a distance.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented interaction in rivers and lakes.
  • Fixed an issue where fists could not destroy buildings.

