World 6 Update V0.29

New:
- World 6 added, it come with 9 Area, 6 Unique Achievement (the reward for finishing them all isn't implemented yet, but will be in the next big content update as it's part of it), 5 Equipment Sets (and the first Wing from a normal area). New Bonus on World 6 Equipment and more.
- New Pet Drop Chance Upgrade in the Whack Shop (more to come in the next few update as well).
Updated:
- Some pop-up screen have been reworked for a new design (Reincarnation, Ascension, Whack Auto play, etc...).
Fixed:
- Whack timer duration could go into "NaN" after reaching high value, there is also a reset of all Whack duration when doing this update.
- Expedition Auto Restart will properly work even if the Expedition finish right after a Reincarnation.
- Lots of small visual glitch were also fixed.
