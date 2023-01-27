 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 27 January 2023

World 6 Update V0.29

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • World 6 added, it come with 9 Area, 6 Unique Achievement (the reward for finishing them all isn't implemented yet, but will be in the next big content update as it's part of it), 5 Equipment Sets (and the first Wing from a normal area). New Bonus on World 6 Equipment and more.
  • New Pet Drop Chance Upgrade in the Whack Shop (more to come in the next few update as well).

Updated:

  • Some pop-up screen have been reworked for a new design (Reincarnation, Ascension, Whack Auto play, etc...).

Fixed:

  • Whack timer duration could go into "NaN" after reaching high value, there is also a reset of all Whack duration when doing this update.
  • Expedition Auto Restart will properly work even if the Expedition finish right after a Reincarnation.
  • Lots of small visual glitch were also fixed.

