Paint Warfare update for 27 January 2023

PAINT WARFARE KOTO MAP & WINTER CHALLENGES UPDATE (1.10)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Hello!

Apologies for the delays with this update.

I'm pleased to affirm that the development of this game is still in overdrive. Let me know in the discord if you have any feedback/ suggestions!_

NEW MAP — Koto



I'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves...

Explore Paint Warfare's biggest and most vertical map yet, which truly challenges your knowledge of the movement.

Developer Note: Hyperspeed Boosts


With extremely fast movement at Paint Warfare's core, I've added these super speed boosts around every map to speed up gameplay.

In our closed testing so far, these have been insanely fun and I'm so excited to introduce them to you guys :)

Banana's Winter Challenge (Battle Pass 1)

We want to grow Paint Warfare.

For that we need money & for the game to be profitable.

I will use these funds:

  • For advertising to grow our player base
  • To be able to work full-time & hire people for the project



I've introduced a new winter battle pass, complete with 13 rewards.

  • 2 full COSTUMES
  • Paint Warfare's first CAPE
  • Some absolutely awesome hats
  • 600 coins
  • 10+ hours & $20 worth of bonus content

Enjoy!

Custom Game Improvements

I know a lot of you love to play with your friends, so I've made some improvements to (private) custom games.

  • Added match timer option
  • Added spoon only mode option
  • Added sniper only override option
  • Added double HP option
  • You can now have bots in private lobbies
  • Private lobbies will no longer give you XP
  • Shortened room code length

NEW ABILITY — Invisibility

Added a requested 2s invisibility ability!

Polish and Game Improvements

  • Added back spoon only mode to FFA
  • Added 'floor is lave' to FFA
  • Increased map height. Changed map border on most maps (hemisphere —> cylinder)
  • Better Armoury UI & improvements
  • Merged the US & EU servers into just 'us-east' for the time being. This will increase player counts, and most of you guys seem to be somewhere near that vicinity.
  • Fixed flickering in Dragon Valley
  • Fixed a rank bug in the profile
  • Fixed an issue with hats part of the Supporter Pack & Dino DLCs

