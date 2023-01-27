PAINT WARFARE KOTO MAP & WINTER CHALLENGES UPDATE (1.10)

Share · View all patches · Build 10418472 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 14:19:15 UTC by Wendy

_Hello!

Apologies for the delays with this update.

I'm pleased to affirm that the development of this game is still in overdrive. Let me know in the discord if you have any feedback/ suggestions!_

NEW MAP — Koto







I'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves...

Explore Paint Warfare's biggest and most vertical map yet, which truly challenges your knowledge of the movement.

Developer Note: Hyperspeed Boosts





With extremely fast movement at Paint Warfare's core, I've added these super speed boosts around every map to speed up gameplay.

In our closed testing so far, these have been insanely fun and I'm so excited to introduce them to you guys :)

Banana's Winter Challenge (Battle Pass 1)

We want to grow Paint Warfare.

For that we need money & for the game to be profitable.

I will use these funds:

For advertising to grow our player base

To be able to work full-time & hire people for the project





I've introduced a new winter battle pass, complete with 13 rewards.

2 full COSTUMES

Paint Warfare's first CAPE

Some absolutely awesome hats

600 coins

10+ hours & $20 worth of bonus content

Enjoy!

Custom Game Improvements

I know a lot of you love to play with your friends, so I've made some improvements to (private) custom games.

Added match timer option

Added spoon only mode option

Added sniper only override option

Added double HP option

You can now have bots in private lobbies

Private lobbies will no longer give you XP

Shortened room code length

NEW ABILITY — Invisibility

Added a requested 2s invisibility ability!

Polish and Game Improvements