I'm happy to announce that game is released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299990/Into_the_Wonderland/

It was fun working on this project and I hope you'll enjoy it too!

This time, again, the story is linear on rails, but it adds something new compared to my previous games.

Have fun!

As usual, if you happen to own previous games, you can get additional discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25882/games_by_artoonu/