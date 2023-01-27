 Skip to content

Flower in the Snow - Resurrection update for 27 January 2023

Update the Credit Roll

Use real-time rendering content instead of video files.

We're also porting the game to the mobile platform. Stay tuned :)

Flower in the snow Content Depot 1486691
