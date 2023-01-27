Quality of Life update

We are working on a couple of big features, but since those take time to get finished, we decided to give you a smaller update while you are waiting for the big stuff:

Containers are Stackable

Many players requested this, so we have now added it in game!

New items you can stack in this update:

-Leaf Bowls

-Clay Bowls

-Clay Soup Plates

-Clay Pots

-Baskets

-Soapstones

Natural objects stay removed

Natural objects that you remove from the map after this update, will stay removed even after resurrecting the tribe. (This is not true for objects you removed before the update. Those may have to be removed once again.)

German language

We have included a fan-created translation to German.

Shout-out to @Maengish, who single-handedly translated everything. We have the best fans, and you are most likely the best-est ːsteamhappyː ːsteamhappyː ːsteamhappyː

Cairn Improvement

Players will now spawn only around the tallest existing cairns on an island. Smaller cairns will be ignored for this purpose.

Santa has returned home for now

Santa says thank you and goodbye for this season. Don't worry, he will be back some day.