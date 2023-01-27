Update #3: The Dragon’s Grove Keeper

Share · View all patches · Build 10417983 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 14:52:04 UTC by Wendy

NEW BOSS: THE GOLEM



Golems are powerful, profane creatures. Born of the Faceless’ dark energy, they were thought to disappear after the demise of the dragons. Yet one of them still remains.

Somewhere in the Astral, this mighty giant slumbers, guarding the portal core of the Dragon’s Grove.

New location: Hollow Golem.

New boss: The Golem.

New Steam achievement: Defeat the Golem.

Dragon’s Grove story arc finale.

As a reward for defeating the Golem, you will receive an enchanting station blueprint, which will become available in the next update.

Future updates may bring changes to the Golem’s behavior based on feedback.

NEW WEAPON TYPE: SPEARS



Spear is a perfect weapon for those who want to hold their opponents at a medium range - not too close, and not too far. However, if a Cursed isn’t content with the distance between you two and tries to get away - politely inform him that you’d like him to stay.. by throwing a spear at his back.

New weapon type: spear.

3 varieties: stone, bone and metal.

Spear blueprints can be purchased from Bonehead and Blacksmith.

COMBAT POTIONS

Do you feel hot all of the sudden? Or, perhaps, your body permeates with cold? Did you have “something wrong” for breakfast? Hurry to Woodhead! He has brand new recipes in stock: remedies for poisons, heat and cold!

3 new combat potions, which cure and grant brief protection from negative effects: poison, fire and cold.

NEW DRAGON’S GROVE ISLANDS



Dragon’s Grove has gained 5 new picturesque islands, ready to be discovered and claimed.

New islands: 3 medium and 2 small.

2 new Rituals.

BY POPULAR DEMAND



We get plenty of feedback and ideas from our players. Some of those are included in this update:

Added new building modules: Roof corner. Inverted roof corner. Inverted gable.

Introduced new “floating floor” module type. It’s functionality may see some changes based on the feedback.

Halved the furnace’s resource production time. It is now as follows: Stone block - 1 minute. Iron ingot - 3 minutes. Mithril ingot - 5 minutes.

Reduced the alchemic pot’s potion production time: Simple potions - 1 minute. Combat potions - 2.5 minutes.

Increased the carry weight for backpacks: Woven backpack by 50. Leather backpack by 150.

Reduced the crafting cost for the deconstructor.

Trees and resource nodes no longer spawn inside building modules.

Monster attacks no longer apply status effects through block.

Destruction Hammer can now be disabled in the server settings.

Increased the amount of resources dropped from Coal and Mithril nodes.

Increased the daytime temperature in the Dragon’s Grove.

Stone blocks are now crafted three at a time.

Items placed in the quick-access slots can now be dragged between different slots.

Implemented a transient save file, allowing to restore the game world in case the main save file gets corrupted.

OTHER CHANGES

Gameplay

Changed ingredients required for Health and Stamina potions.

Map

Added secret chests to the Dragon’s Grove Guardian towers.

Animations

Improved sword attack and swimming animations.

Improved running and walking animations for the male character.

Sounds

Updated voiceover for Dora and Empath.

Fixes

Fixed the issue causing storm clouds to not be visible.

The last monster in the Dungeon Secret quest should now spawn properly.

Removed small stones from snowy areas.

Fixed the issue causing settings not to display in chosen language immediately.

Fixed ram’s animation to fit its movement speed.

Fixed the issue causing some islands not to appear on the map.

Fixed color discrepancies in the character creation menu.

Fixed the issue causing some quest items to not display in the “Quest items” filtre tab.

Fixed the incorrect ring effect stacking display in the UI.

Fixed the issue causing the cursor to flicker while clicking on non-interactive elements of the main menu.

FIxed the issue causing some monsters not to die upon reducing their health to zero.

Fixed the reaction of the resource bushes to the wind.

Fixed the ability display in the Ability Tree after resetting it.

Fixed the Cursed mages’ combat behavior.

For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

Join other fans on Discord: https://discord.gg/playfrozenflame

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/playfrozenflame

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playfrozenflame

Like our images and videos on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playfrozenflame

Share your review on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/FrozenFlame