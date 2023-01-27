 Skip to content

Visite virtuelle de l'Assemblée nationale update for 27 January 2023

Patch 2.0.10

Addition of a new bust in the Jardin des Quatre-Colonnes, for the inauguration of the bust of Simone Veil by the President of the Assemblée nationale.

