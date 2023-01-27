Cargo submarine full of improvements coming through!

Good day fellow Sea Mayors!

Today, just in time for your weekend building spree, we’re ready to push the next update for Aquatico. It took a little bit longer to test this one, but it contains several deeper optimizations so we had to make sure we verify it properly.

This update elevates the game to v1.005.5 , and contains sizeable grid layout optimizations, drones/workers pathfinding improvements, further optimizations to hardware loads, a lot of fixes and improvements for various in-game challenges regarding Food tiers and such…

Additionally, many of you will recognize some tweaks and upgrades to the systems you reported yourself in past days. In fact, quite a few elements of this update originated from player reports. Thank you for sending them, please keep ‘em coming, we are listening and will keep listening.

Behind the scenes of this update, we’re already deeply involved in the preparation for the large updates that aim to address some of the bigger complaints to the gameplay experience of Aquatico – immersion level, background story, lack of clear objectives and similar things. Some parts of the game will be greatly enhanced or overhauled, and we are excited to share this with you! Such expansions will require a bit more time, so we ask for a little bit of patience. We’re confident you’ll like the result in the end!

For now, let me just share the contents of today’s improvements bundle:

CHANGELOG

FIXED: Engine draw on grid overlay significantly optimized, removing fps drop when grid is active

FIXED: Drone behavior when playing on X8 speed is now corrected

FIXED: Guardhouse weapon targeting calculation now works correctly with X8 in-game speed

TWEAKED: Food Tier 3 issue penalties modified avoiding sudden drastic population decline

FIXED: Depot storage space is now correctly calculated when depot is destroyed or repaired

UPGRADED: Movement of people and drones across map is greatly optimized and more precise

FIXED: Manually painted buildings keeps correct color in destroyed state after pirate attack

TWEAKED: Strawberry fields on underwater farms now require oxygen as upkeep resource

TWEAKED: Chance for Atlantis HQ to send additional people won’t happen too soon anymore

FIXED: Rescue Center now correctly suspends search for survivors if designated worker is removed

FIXED: Demolished buildings are now correctly shown/updated

FIXED: Stock statistics and graphs for selected resource now shows correct data without accidental jumps to unselected items

FIXED: Mariculture Boost Directive now works as intended with correct boost modifier

FIXED: Unions Deal Directive now works as intended with correct boost modifier

FIXED: Automatic job assign option works as intended without random workplace switch

FIXED: Automatic job assign option now won’t remove too many assigned jobs in case of free worker shortage

FIXED: When in-game speed is changed during activity on Research bar, value bar is now updated correctly

FIXED: When Depots are near maximum capacity, drones won’t add more resources then they are carrying anymore

Enjoy your weekend!