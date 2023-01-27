SpriteMancer v1.0.1.1

[/h1]
[h1]
- Node Graph can now be zoomed in and out.
- Export animation path is now remembered between sessions.
- Import/Export project path is now remembered between sessions.
- Added scrollbars to previews.
- Added "Enable panel resizing" to the main menu.
- Added "Node Graph" section in preferences.
- Added an option "Create new nodes at mouse position" to preferences.
- Added "Drag and drop" support for GIF files.
- Added "Rotation" node.
- Added "Scale" node.
- Added "Skew" node.
[/h1]
- Particle's life is now shown in seconds instead of frames.
- Render duration is now shown in seconds instead of frames.
- Re-ordered "Preferences" window.
- Nodes input/outputs have been moved up to make space for future multiple inputs/outputs.
- Nodes now read their name from the language file instead of the project file.
- "Precision" slider in "Smear" fx is now normalized instead of going from 0 to 400.
- Removed rounding from Layers section for consistency.
[h1]
- Context menu no longer will shift nodes when zoomed.
- "Smear" fx will no longer render while "Break" fx is active.
- "Break" fx modes are now properly sorted.
- Adjusted nodes creation coordinates.
- "Shatter" image preset will no longer remove the slice properties of an image.
- Simulation is now properly played after the "Loop problem" window shows up.
- Changing UI scale no longer reverts back to the default font.
- Changing language no longer resets UI scale to 1.00x.
- App window will now be properly placed back in bounds after going out of bounds.
- Fixed some links in the about section that didn't use the proper https protocol.
- Project preview has been better adjusted to the panel.
- Canvas is now properly cleared after each node pass.
- Fixed an error that would crash the app when loading 3D Models.
- Fixed an error that would crash the app If it tried to load a language file that no longer exists.
- Fixed an error that would make images inherit wrong colors from nodes.
- Fixed an error that would make the preview look darker than it should.
- Fixed an error that would crash the app If the window was resized while a sliced image was being rendered.
