Hell is Others update for 27 January 2023

HotFix 1.4.5

Build 10417735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello citizens!

With this hotfix, we fixed some bugs and introduced QOL improvements.

Also, We are aware of a problem causing players to be stuck in the "connection in progress" after log-in.
You can try to fix it by verifying the game files on the Epic Games library!

  • Fixed bug preventing the player from completing the tutorial after handing over the golden object to Octave.
  • Fixed the primary interaction of ON lights after getting placed inside the hub, making the player interact with them twice in order to shut them off.
  • Fixed bot spawns that caused some performance losses under certain circumstances.
  • Improved the pocket user experience.
  • Fixed bug preventing the Catalogue of Junk from updating if the object was placed in the pocket

