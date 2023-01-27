HotFix 1.4.5

Hello citizens!
With this hotfix, we fixed some bugs and introduced QOL improvements.
Also, We are aware of a problem causing players to be stuck in the "connection in progress" after log-in.
You can try to fix it by verifying the game files on the Epic Games library!
- Fixed bug preventing the player from completing the tutorial after handing over the golden object to Octave.
- Fixed the primary interaction of ON lights after getting placed inside the hub, making the player interact with them twice in order to shut them off.
- Fixed bot spawns that caused some performance losses under certain circumstances.
- Improved the pocket user experience.
- Fixed bug preventing the Catalogue of Junk from updating if the object was placed in the pocket
Changed files in this update