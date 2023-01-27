Another new RUMBLE version has gone live!

Hello fighters!

I'll keep things brief today, as it's another very small update.

Since a method to fly was recently discovered, we've been receiving many requests from you guys to do something about you getting automatically killed by our auto-kill system during prolonged flight. Well, you know what they say, ask and you shall receive.

The auto-kill system, which is designed to reset your position should you ever get stuck in somewhere, has been altered to no longer activate while you're in contact with a structure. This means that in theory, you can now fly around indefinitely, provided you stay within the world bounds.

Have fun zip-zooming around y'all! By the way, we absolutely love seeing the gameplay clips of you actually using flight effectively in combat in the Discord server, or any other creative use of the game's mechanics for that matter. For anyone that hasn't joined the Discord yet, you can join via the button in-game, or by clicking this link: https://discord.gg/bucketheadentertainment

That's it, thanks everyone!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.2.4 Patch Notes

CHANGES

The auto-kill system has been altered to no longer activate whilst in contact with a structure.

FIXES

No bugs were fixed this patch.

_