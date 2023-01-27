⚔️ WARLANDER PATCH 1.0.0.885 ⚔️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

SMALL PATCH 1.0.0.885

Cheating

Deployed anti-cheat counter-measures and have started issuing necessary bans.

Matchmaking

Changed matchmaking to select the server with the best Quality of Service / Minimum Ping when the server selection is Auto. This means that there will no longer be cross-region matchmaking unless a specific region is selected in the server selection. Please keep in mind that as we continue to tune this process, region lock may increase queue times and amount of bots in games, especially in non-peak hours. We will be removing server selection in the near future to ensure that players are not abusing lag.

Thanks for your continued patience, love, and support.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

❤️ Steam Discussions

💙 Discord

💜 Twitch

💛 Twitter

💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/