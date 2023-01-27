Meet VA Framework 12.0 - Major 2023 January Update

Meet Composer!

Meet the whole new low-code/no-code environment for rapidly building the knowledge-base of your bot.

Test Drive Composer

Composer will enable users/developers to easily build/test and prototype the knowledge-base of their assistant without much hassle.

We have migrated created Composer Actions (Refer each plugin documentation to learn more on Actions) to supplant Workspace nodes. So you can easily migrated your Workspace projects to Composer manually.

Because Composer is a Web App, we can deploy updates immediately to our users without have to ask them to manually update their installations.

You can learn more about Composer on our YouTube Channel

Avatar Engine

We have drastically optimized the Avatar Engine to load faster, have faster frame rate and have reduced the avatar engine disk footprint more than 50%. This should enable us to deploy updates to our users faster.

This also has reduced the app size from 5.08GB to 2.21GB.

We have also fixed a known bug that used to cause the Avatar Window to render outside the Assistant's main window.

Fullscreen Mode

We have added the much awaited fullscreen mode. You can enable Fullscreen mode in Display plugin settings.

A new version of VA Remote with performance upgrades is now available. VA Remote enables users to send voice commands to the Assistant using their mobile connected on the same Wifi Network.

Backup plugin

The backup plugin has now been revamped to include Assistant Settings as well. This will save users from having to re-apply all previous settings on Assistant reset or re-installation.

Thank You!

We thank all our users for utilizing and building upon VA Framework. Your continued involvement encourages us to push forward and create better iterations of VA Framework.

Cheers!