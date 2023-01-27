 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 27 January 2023

Jan 27 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10417547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch updates the following:

  • Added "experience totems" that will randomly spawn in dungeons and give the player extra experience if they pick it up. Currently, only one dungeon uses this item, but soon that will change so that all dungeons have random locations that might spawn the exp totem. The totem will also make a short musical jingle when the player picks it up.
  • Fixed portal sound effects not scaling with the sound effect pause menu slider.
  • Fixed music audio in various levels not scaling with the audio pause menu slider.
  • Removed the winter holiday game objects from the main menu. Don't worry, they will return again!
  • Fixed a steam achievement error for killing your first enemy not activating properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link