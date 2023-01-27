Jan 27 patch notes

This patch updates the following:
- Added "experience totems" that will randomly spawn in dungeons and give the player extra experience if they pick it up. Currently, only one dungeon uses this item, but soon that will change so that all dungeons have random locations that might spawn the exp totem. The totem will also make a short musical jingle when the player picks it up.
- Fixed portal sound effects not scaling with the sound effect pause menu slider.
- Fixed music audio in various levels not scaling with the audio pause menu slider.
- Removed the winter holiday game objects from the main menu. Don't worry, they will return again!
- Fixed a steam achievement error for killing your first enemy not activating properly.
Changed files in this update