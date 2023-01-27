Improved smart cursor & underground tweaks

Smart cursor changes
- The smart cursor is now much more obvious and intuitive, and can be toggled on and off by pressing CTRL
- Trees, gems, plants and mechanical traps will now be targeted by the smart cursor
Underground changes
- A new type of enemy will spawn underground: harmless wisps that drop torches on death and make it easier to locate the nearby points of interest
- Gem clusters will now immediately drop gems instead of spawning an enemy, which felt a bit weird and out of place
- The light from torches will now look less yellow
Boss changes
- Decomposer will now shoot a spread of bullets at the end of each "laser fan" attack
UI
- The health bar in HUD is now green, to make it more obvious that it represents health
- You can now start the game by double-clicking the world in the list
- Deleting a world now requires a confirmation
Other
- Added a bit of multithreading, which should further help with performance issues on weak PCs. More optimizations coming later.
- The "sprint after dashing" ability now works more reliably and won't be canceled prematurely unless you start moving in a different direction
- Slightly improved AI spawning and pathfinding
Changed files in this update