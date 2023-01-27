 Skip to content

Gelatine update for 27 January 2023

Improved smart cursor & underground tweaks

Gelatine update for 27 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smart cursor changes

  • The smart cursor is now much more obvious and intuitive, and can be toggled on and off by pressing CTRL
  • Trees, gems, plants and mechanical traps will now be targeted by the smart cursor

Underground changes

  • A new type of enemy will spawn underground: harmless wisps that drop torches on death and make it easier to locate the nearby points of interest
  • Gem clusters will now immediately drop gems instead of spawning an enemy, which felt a bit weird and out of place
  • The light from torches will now look less yellow

Boss changes

  • Decomposer will now shoot a spread of bullets at the end of each "laser fan" attack

UI

  • The health bar in HUD is now green, to make it more obvious that it represents health
  • You can now start the game by double-clicking the world in the list
  • Deleting a world now requires a confirmation

Other

  • Added a bit of multithreading, which should further help with performance issues on weak PCs. More optimizations coming later.
  • The "sprint after dashing" ability now works more reliably and won't be canceled prematurely unless you start moving in a different direction
  • Slightly improved AI spawning and pathfinding

