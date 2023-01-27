Patch 1.1.2

Hey everyone!

Small patch today consisting of some changes to the scaling system and introducing some new logic pieces! In addition, a grace period has been added to the game regarding owning the DLC when playing in offline mode.

Patch Notes

Increased the maximum distance of the mover object

Added a grace period for the DLC check. Normally the game checks if you legitimately own the DLC by asking the Steam servers. However when not having internet or if you are offline it can't check it and would normally result in the game thinking you don't own the DLC. I've added a 7 day grace period from the last time the game could check if the DLC ownership was valid.

Added a lap count logic block. This block emits the current lap number when a race is active.

Added a math's logic block. It can add, subtract, divide or multiply the 2 given numbers.

Added a total lap number logic block. This block emits the total amount of laps needed to finish when a race is active.

Added a logic block that emits the current amount of marbles as a number.

Added a logic block that emits 1 pulse on race end.

Updated the scaling tool to support better scaling when having multiple objects selected. They now also change position wise as you'd expect it to happen.

Updated the bomber to have additional settings for explosion radius, explosion force and if the affected marbles should be destroyed.

Next week

In the next week I'll be posting the roadmap for 2023, which will contain all features that will be added to the game (and also the ones that won't make it). Along with reasoning of why and a small bit of looking back to 2022!

Thank you all for your continuous support!

Rinke

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2223290/Marble_World_Winter_Pack/