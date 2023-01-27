 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Siege update for 27 January 2023

Season 18

Share · View all patches · Build 10417397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 5.9.1 is live!
Chech out the full patch notes hereːsteamthisː

We wish you a great weekend!
Good luck, have fun!

Love,
PAS

Changed files in this update

Hero Siege EAC Depot 269213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link