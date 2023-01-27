Sound Fixes and much More! Hotfixes & News January 27

Hi everyone! I've been working hard on further testing, reading your reports and finding new things ourselves to correct. Thanks everyone for your feedback and also for your reviews of the game!

This work has so far resulted in us now launching one more patch containing multiple edits to 196 scene files. The Veronika gallery, and the replay menu.

I hope you enjoy the improvements, and soon we will have the game in the state where we intended it to be! We are so close!

Big music fixes! We have recieved reports previously that there is no music at all in the game, however this should have been enabled by default and if you can't hear any, make sure to check the Music checkbox in the settings and the volume slider!

Music has been checked and verified and added where missing in all 312 scenes.

Some tracks have been replaced with newer ones that are better fitting.

Minor typo corrections have been done in multiple scenes.

A few minor misconfigurations have been detected and corrected.

Scene configurations have been restructured a bit in regards to music tracks to fit better the standard we use today in development.

Several scenes with animations have had new dialogue added on top of the animations so that they are less prone to skipping. A few more will follow in another update!

3 images have been updated and replaced in the veronika gallery as it was inconsistent with some old artwork in there.

Some replays have been removed as they were residue from an older version of the game. Some scenes were also restructured and merged with others so the scene that the replay is referencing no longer exists and will therefor not unlock.

Even more corrections have been made in various places.

We have heard that there are some potential issues on mac and linux regarding achievements and would like to hear more from you on this on discord or in the bug report discussion thread. Apparently it may be related to an "overlay" accessibility setting in OS X and the Steam Overlay, and we are doing what we can to find out the root cause and if there is anything we can do. If achievements arent working it may cause some scenes to have a looping problem where as an achievement should have been triggered instead.

Thanks everyone for your patience and continued support! There are still some corrections in the pipeline but we figured that it's also better to get these out asap to make the game more enjoyable in its current state. We are getting very close to having the game as we intended :)

Best regards

Aesouh & Motkeyz, The Motkeyz Games team.