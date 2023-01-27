What is coming in the February update

Hello everyone,

We hope you are having a great time!

It’s time to talk about what’s coming in the next month's update!

We had already started working on what was coming with it, but we received a lot of feedback and suggestions and we had to make some adjustments.

Obviously, what we started already is coming as well, but the other ideas we had are now postponed to make room for what you are craving!

Here we will write down your main concerns and what we are going to do about them:

Better prioritization

As for now, there is no prioritization on production and it’s painful to watch your robots working on plants you don’t need instead of the ones you’re missing.

We will have a new type of prioritization. You’ll be able to choose in each machine if it should be prioritized over the other machines. So if you are in a rush to package some tasty strawberries you’ll be able to focus your workers on that task.

Better tutorial and UI

We are making the tutorial more clear while also adding more things, for example, how to prioritize your robots’ work and what expenses take place during the day.

We are also improving the Research Tree UI and we are making some changes to the contracts such as quantity, difficulty and balance.

This is a work in progress so if you have any suggestions or notice unclear things feel free to write to us!

Better performances

Well, this is an amateur error, what can we say 🙁

We are working to increase the performance while also adding different features, so every update will be a little bit better than the previous one. Unfortunately, we cannot improve the game all at once, else we won’t have time to fix or add things.

But don’t lose hope, we will get there!

Easier easy mode

In the previous update, we tried to make the mid-late game more challenging by increasing salaries and decreasing plant costs. Unfortunately, we didn’t test enough to see that with these changes some of you struggle to keep up at the start. But don’t worry…we are trying to balance that, starting with giving you more money!

We are also changing the daily expenses. Now you are receiving a notification at the end of each day with the total expenses for salaries, machine upkeeps, resources and more but we intend to change it from daily to hourly. The outcome will be the same but your money will be spent little by little instead of all at once.

More plants and hydroponic systems

This was not feedback (yet at least), but since it’s a hydroponic game, why don’t we add more plants and producers to spice up your planning a bit?

We would like to add 4 new Earth plants, one for each temperature! Now you won’t necessarily need to build 4 different rooms to grow 4 different plants!

And, we are also planning on adding two mid-level machines, one for the Seeder and one for the Wick System. This will make upgrading your factory more linear and rich.

Workers’ customization

For what was already in progress, we have workers’ customization. It was on our roadmap and already started when we shifted our focus to the things written above. But this is still coming!

For now, you'll be able to choose between two skins, the classic Beebops you already have, and a “Founder” skin which will see Beebop in its first prototype made by Roboplant Industries.

We obviously plan to add more fun and more skins in the future!

We hope this update will make the experience a bit better. Please write to us if you have any feedback, suggestions, or criticism about the plan!

See you soon! 🙂