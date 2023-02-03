v1.6.13 - The Occupational Outfits Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is update week and we have added 24 new occupation themed outfit items for your characters!

These new outfits can be accessed and tried out via the wardrobe in game. These new outfits are based on workplace attire and include clothing from surgeon and nurse uniforms to park rangers and fishermen.

This update also includes several important fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for full details.

We have a big announcement to make next week about a new update so please be sure to come back for that!

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on this new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.13

Feature - 24 New Occupation Themed Outfit Items

Rework - Steam Train Wheels balance and fixes (#16227 #14723 #14697 #16960)

Rework - Updated and improved the default cargo containers (#9615 #10724)

Rework - #7841 Updated the Helicopter preset vehicle and added a Default Container preset

Fix - #5126 #4135 Fixed various hangar door sounds, indoor zones and airstrip lights

Fix - #12983 Police station door and other physics fixed

Fix - #15564 Fixed thin tile physics issue

Fix - #16221 Prevented memory leak caused by LODS when there are no tile sin LOD range

Fix - #14595 Rope length output node now updates dynamically

Fix - #15169 Sync resource storage data on game join

Fix - #16146 SpawnVehicleRope using the wrong data for loaded vehicles

Fix - #16288 Respawn issues when respawning under delayed damage

Fix - #16404 Ski mirroring issues

Fix - #16184 Coal hopper network events for sub-bodies

Added new sound effects for the Wildcat and [REDACTED]

Addon Lua: