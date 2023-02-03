v1.6.13 - The Occupational Outfits Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
This week is update week and we have added 24 new occupation themed outfit items for your characters!
These new outfits can be accessed and tried out via the wardrobe in game. These new outfits are based on workplace attire and include clothing from surgeon and nurse uniforms to park rangers and fishermen.
This update also includes several important fixes and improvements. Please see the patch notes below for full details.
We have a big announcement to make next week about a new update so please be sure to come back for that!
We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on this new update!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.6.13
Feature - 24 New Occupation Themed Outfit Items
Rework - Steam Train Wheels balance and fixes (#16227 #14723 #14697 #16960)
Rework - Updated and improved the default cargo containers (#9615 #10724)
Rework - #7841 Updated the Helicopter preset vehicle and added a Default Container preset
Fix - #5126 #4135 Fixed various hangar door sounds, indoor zones and airstrip lights
Fix - #12983 Police station door and other physics fixed
Fix - #15564 Fixed thin tile physics issue
Fix - #16221 Prevented memory leak caused by LODS when there are no tile sin LOD range
Fix - #14595 Rope length output node now updates dynamically
Fix - #15169 Sync resource storage data on game join
Fix - #16146 SpawnVehicleRope using the wrong data for loaded vehicles
Fix - #16288 Respawn issues when respawning under delayed damage
Fix - #16404 Ski mirroring issues
Fix - #16184 Coal hopper network events for sub-bodies
Added new sound effects for the Wildcat and [REDACTED]
Addon Lua:
- #16090 setVehiclePosSafe behavior reworked to avoid unreliable internal data
- #3854 Added setAudioMood which allows setting the audio mood to a higher level for a peer which naturally decreases over time
Added setAudioMood calls to the default missions script
- #15918 Add support for map label type 0 to prevent crash
Changed files in this update