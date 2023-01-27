 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angry Angry Shark update for 27 January 2023

Game Update 98

Share · View all patches · Build 10417269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Shark Boss
Fire Tornado:
-Added the shark boss call the "Fire Tornado". The fire tornado is a variant of tornado that lives in the African Sahara desert where the temperature is very hot and the humidity is low. This creatures likes hot climate and hates cold or rainy whether because it effects its body. The fire tornado goal is to evaporate all water on the planet and cause global warming so that the eggs would not survive. You and your friends must stop this creatures before it causes mass global warming. It's weakness is aggressive movements while dodging its fire stones as you deliver the critical shot to finish it off.

-Fire tornado will appear every 6 rounds

New Boost
-Added new boost called the fire boost. The fire boost on hit causes the target to light on fire.

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link