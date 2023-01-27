Game Update 98

New Shark Boss

Fire Tornado:

-Added the shark boss call the "Fire Tornado". The fire tornado is a variant of tornado that lives in the African Sahara desert where the temperature is very hot and the humidity is low. This creatures likes hot climate and hates cold or rainy whether because it effects its body. The fire tornado goal is to evaporate all water on the planet and cause global warming so that the eggs would not survive. You and your friends must stop this creatures before it causes mass global warming. It's weakness is aggressive movements while dodging its fire stones as you deliver the critical shot to finish it off.

-Fire tornado will appear every 6 rounds

New Boost

-Added new boost called the fire boost. The fire boost on hit causes the target to light on fire.