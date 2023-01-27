Closed Alpha v0.11.735 - Saving/Loading + Many fixes!

We're proud to announce the 0.11 version of the closed Alpha of cursed crew! The main focus of this update is adding saving/loading, and improving the stability of the game. As you can see below, this update comes with lots of fixes. In general, the game should be a lot more bug free, but we still have some tracked issues that aren't fixed yet, but none of them are game breaking. If you encounter some issues, please report them. Enjoy this update!
We're currently working on loading screens, and on adding in the Kickstarter ordered characters. These features didn't make this build, but they'll be added soon.
Changes/additions:
- Games will now autosave after each encounter. You can continue a save from the main menu, however only 1 game can be saved at a time.
- Saves are deleted upon game over.
- Right clicking crates will immediately begin placing them.
- Added key prioritization. Input events will no longer share multiple actions per event, and will only perform 1 at a time. (ie. right clicking a cannon will no longer issue a goto job on top of displaying the dropdown menu)
- Reworked Character Editor UI
- Reworked Role Manager UI
- Added option for changing the captain's voice in the character editor
- Disabled rocks in the sea. They were aesthetic only and caused some clipping issues. They will be re-added at a later time
- Dropdown menu on right clicking now only displays for multiple job options. If only 1 option is available, job will be immediately assigned.
- Added designations for resources, masts and helm.
- Improved character movement with better nudging system that prevents the captain from getting stuck on objects.
- Added transitioning for changes to ship speed, rather than immediate.
- Increased hauling speed
- Removed crates from enemy ship generation.
- Optimized world loading and ship spawning.
- Changed carrack floor mask so stairs connect more cleanly with the upper castle.
Fixed:
- Cannons not always registering colliders with the ship. This made it impossible to deconstruct them.
- Transition to loot screen getting stuck in certain circumstances, especially on fast machines.
- Character sometimes clipping with ship boundaries, causing the pather to get stuck (causing low fps and other issues).
- Resources drawn slightly higher than their actual positions
- Some entities occupying more space than appropriate for their size (especially hull breaches).
- Jobs registering too late upon creation, resulting in crewmates not immediately beginning the next job and instead going idle.
- Characters avoiding the resources they're carrying leading to odd paths while hauling.
- Deconstruct designator not rendering on stockpiles.
- Various issues with UI on Ultrawide monitors
- Various fixes to designators and job behavior.
- Player sometimes colliding with stairs when using WASD movement
- Framerate affecting movement speed, especially on high game speeds or with fast characters.
- Music playing twice at startup.
- Captain command animation not being cancelled when the captain is moving.
- Character portraits not clipping hairs properly when characters are wearing hats.
- Interrupting jobs on stairs let characters interact with things before pathing to them.
- Trade Manager not allowing selling the full stack of any item
- Layering issues with characters and face details.
- Camera failing to reset after ship sinking animation.
- Input fields having no limit, allowing extremely long captain/ship names.
- Several errors that didn't impact the game in a noticeable way.
- Enemy sea not always drawing correctly, causing ships to clip through waves.
- Characters becoming invisible when zooming while switching floors.
- Status icons not updating properly on startup.
Changed files in this update