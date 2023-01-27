Closed Alpha v0.11.735 - Saving/Loading + Many fixes!

We're proud to announce the 0.11 version of the closed Alpha of cursed crew! The main focus of this update is adding saving/loading, and improving the stability of the game. As you can see below, this update comes with lots of fixes. In general, the game should be a lot more bug free, but we still have some tracked issues that aren't fixed yet, but none of them are game breaking. If you encounter some issues, please report them. Enjoy this update!

We're currently working on loading screens, and on adding in the Kickstarter ordered characters. These features didn't make this build, but they'll be added soon.

Changes/additions:

Games will now autosave after each encounter. You can continue a save from the main menu, however only 1 game can be saved at a time.

Saves are deleted upon game over.

Right clicking crates will immediately begin placing them.

Added key prioritization. Input events will no longer share multiple actions per event, and will only perform 1 at a time. (ie. right clicking a cannon will no longer issue a goto job on top of displaying the dropdown menu)

Reworked Character Editor UI

Reworked Role Manager UI

Added option for changing the captain's voice in the character editor

Disabled rocks in the sea. They were aesthetic only and caused some clipping issues. They will be re-added at a later time

Dropdown menu on right clicking now only displays for multiple job options. If only 1 option is available, job will be immediately assigned.

Added designations for resources, masts and helm.

Improved character movement with better nudging system that prevents the captain from getting stuck on objects.

Added transitioning for changes to ship speed, rather than immediate.

Increased hauling speed

Removed crates from enemy ship generation.

Optimized world loading and ship spawning.

Changed carrack floor mask so stairs connect more cleanly with the upper castle.

Fixed: