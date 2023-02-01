A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Build 34350.965 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's for their support of "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism."

We hope you are enjoying building up your touring plan so far. We have just released the latest version, "Build 30257.629," which contains a few bug fixes as usual. In addition, we are sorry for not being able to provide the new DLC to players outside of Japan due to the licensing issues, but you can still enjoy the following new features that we implemented for the DLC.

The updates are as follows.

Camera

.

・Tracking Camera

Added "Bullet Train" and "Private Automobiles" as targets.

※"Private automobiles" can be tracked by selecting a private automobile on the road.

・Layer Display

Added a shortcut to change the layer view.

It can be used on the screen where the "Whole map" icon is displayed.

【Controller Controls】

X button + directional pad up: Moves up one level.

X button + Directional pad down: Lower level by one

X button + Directional pad left: Displays the current layer/all layers (to switch over).

X button + Directional pad right: Displays current level/all levels (to switch over).

【Keyboard Controls】

Shift + move up key: Moves up one level.

Shift + move down key: Moves down one level.

Shift + move left : Displays the current layer/all layers (to switch over).

Shift + move key right : Displays the current layer/all layers (to switch over).

【Mouse operation】

Shift + wheel up : Moves up one level.

Shift + wheel down : Moves down one level.

Shift + wheel pressed in : Displays the current layer/all layers (to switch over).

[Automobile]

[Operating Schedule]

Add "Empty Lane" to "Parking Location."

[Plan]

[Changes]

・Bus Development

Stickers on the front and back of the bus are now separated and can be applied separately.

[Construction]

・"Auto-Develop Pausing" has been added to "Regional Settings".

You can choose to have the city develop automatically for all regions or for each region.

If stopped, the city will not automatically develop during constructions.

[System]

・"Anti-aliasing" was added to "Graphics".

・Added "Close Menu Tracking Camera" in "Other Settings".

・You can now set "Flip camera up/down" and "Flip camera left/right" separately for Free view and Isometric view in "Other Settings".

[Help]

・Additional content for "Vistas Abound" has been added.

[Miscellaneous]

.

※Please note that plans created before "Build 34350.965" will no longer appear as bonus plans in saved data created with "Build 34350.965".

[Bug fixes]

[Train]

・Fixed a bug when "Change Formation" and "Replace" were performed consecutively, the display of cars became incorrect.

・Fixed a bug where Freight Trains can be purchased as a single-car formation.

[Automobiles]

・Fixed a bug in which the Y button icon would be displayed at the transit point other than the stops on a operating route.

・Fixed a bug where when designating a garage for a stop with the parking location set to "Empty Lane", the automobile exiting the garage would make an emergency stop.

[Subsidiary]

・Fixed a bug in which Parking Lot 1 (both attached and independent) could not be constructed under the elevated train lines and roads at the height of 2F.

・Fixed a bug in which the impact of "Cargo Handling Area 1" and "Freight Handling Area 2" on surrounding subsidiaries was incorrect.

※If "Cargo Handling Area 1" and "Freight Handling Area 2" are already located on the map, the impact will be changed to the correct one.

・Fixed a bug in which the description of "Low-Rise Buildings 16" was incorrect.

[Tourism]

・Fixed a bug where when two or more tourist destinations are removed at the same time, the information of one of them would remain in the tourist information.

・Fixed a bug in which tourists would illegally go back and forth between stations on a tourist route that includes the bullet train.

[Plan]

・Fixed a bug in which a trade port could be built at the edge of the map.

[Other]

・Fixed a bug in which the player was unable to unlock achievements under certain circumstances.

・Fixed a bug in which the player was unable to unlock the "Metropolis" achievement.

・Minor problems that have been corrected in other console versions have now also been fixed here.

We are keen to provide the best "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism" to you, so please let us know if you have any other feedback.