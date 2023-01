PIGROMANCE has been updated to 0.7.01

[Update note]

user play stabilized

puzzle gimmic stablized

additional map improvement

[Additional notice]

We found that issue from last update, which is reset all saved data from cloud, has been occured by modifying server code and in optimization process.

We are deeply sorry about this probelm.

From now on, we will requite with better game contents.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.