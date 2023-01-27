Where is my shipment? Event: January 27th - 30th. NPC Raiders on Caribbean Main

Share · View all patches · Build 10416986 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 10:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Where is my shipment? Event will run from daily maintenance on January 27th until daily maintenance on January 30th.

All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.

NPC Raiders on Caribbean Main server

NPC raiders start to attack clan owned ports on Caribbean Main server starting Friday January 27th

NPC raiders will prefer attacking low tax income ports due to low money for defense

NPC raiders will carry doubloons and some will carry supply of wood to rebuild the towns they capture

Spotlight image from Captain Computer Insurgent from the December 2022 screenshot competition.