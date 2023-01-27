Where is my shipment? Event: January 27th - 30th. NPC Raiders on Caribbean Main

Captains,
Where is my shipment? Event will run from daily maintenance on January 27th until daily maintenance on January 30th.
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
NPC Raiders on Caribbean Main server
- NPC raiders start to attack clan owned ports on Caribbean Main server starting Friday January 27th
- NPC raiders will prefer attacking low tax income ports due to low money for defense
- NPC raiders will carry doubloons and some will carry supply of wood to rebuild the towns they capture
Spotlight image from Captain Computer Insurgent from the December 2022 screenshot competition.
