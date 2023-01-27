Update 1.01 - More default Relics

The amount of available relics for new players seemed a bit too low, resulting in the same relics appearing too often. As a quick fix I've reduced the maximum progression level to 10, and added 5 of the previously unlockable relics to the default list.

There are a lot of cool relics to unlock, but it felt like it was taking too long for new players to see them. Hopefully this change will bring more variety for new players.

There's a few other changes in this update, here's the complete list:

Maximum progression level reduced to 10, in order to increase the amount of relics available in the starting pool

Progression xp received slightly reduced

Ancient Turtle : Shell Brick is now harder

Visual Improvements

Shade presence increased