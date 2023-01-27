1-27 Bug fixes and experience optimization

BUG Among professional workers, after a worker refuses to work (old and bedridden), the workers behind him cannot receive professional tasks

Add instructions for using the horse station

BUG When the mount falls on the edge of the map where it cannot be reached, it will cause the quest team of the logistics soldier to be stuck

Improve the response speed of logistics soldiers and porters to tasks

The dropped mount on the map will disappear if you don’t pick it up within 2 years

Added hint for deer extinction

BUG trading desk, when a new item is imported, it cannot be displayed immediately in the trading list

BUG The construction worker will get stuck when building a mountain road from the mountain to the mountain