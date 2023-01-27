BUG Among professional workers, after a worker refuses to work (old and bedridden), the workers behind him cannot receive professional tasks
Add instructions for using the horse station
BUG When the mount falls on the edge of the map where it cannot be reached, it will cause the quest team of the logistics soldier to be stuck
Improve the response speed of logistics soldiers and porters to tasks
The dropped mount on the map will disappear if you don’t pick it up within 2 years
Added hint for deer extinction
BUG trading desk, when a new item is imported, it cannot be displayed immediately in the trading list
BUG The construction worker will get stuck when building a mountain road from the mountain to the mountain
领地：种田与征战 update for 27 January 2023
1-27 Bug fixes and experience optimization
