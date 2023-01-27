 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

领地：种田与征战 update for 27 January 2023

1-27 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 10416879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG Among professional workers, after a worker refuses to work (old and bedridden), the workers behind him cannot receive professional tasks
Add instructions for using the horse station
BUG When the mount falls on the edge of the map where it cannot be reached, it will cause the quest team of the logistics soldier to be stuck
Improve the response speed of logistics soldiers and porters to tasks
The dropped mount on the map will disappear if you don’t pick it up within 2 years
Added hint for deer extinction
BUG trading desk, when a new item is imported, it cannot be displayed immediately in the trading list
BUG The construction worker will get stuck when building a mountain road from the mountain to the mountain

Changed files in this update

Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link