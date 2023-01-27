DD#106 The Year of Rabbits & The Week of Tanks

Hi, everyone. Welcome to the first developer's diary in the Year of Rabbits.

The Spring Festival happened this week, marking the world in the Year of Rabbits under the Lunar Calendar. So, we got some quite interesting cards in the Tombstone mini-game.





We got the new bunny minion card (Cost: 1 ATK:1 HP:1 but with Charge!)

Seems quite harmless?



Think again as we also got another spell card "Year of the Rabbits" to fill your entire board with bunnies that can charge!

Yes, Tombstone now supports spell cards with no specific targets, causing a lot of people murdered by random bunnies bumping into them. XD

It's still considerably safer than blowing up a lot of black powders, shooting fireworks, and making a lot of noise to celebrate the Lunar New Year in a hardcore ancient China fashion.

Now let's talk about tanks. We live in a dangerous world with all kinds of anomalous and non-anomalous threats that can easily kill people without mercy. Some are especially evil that would invade people's normal daily life and ruin everything just to fulfill their despicable agendas. The good news is, there are still heroes fighting on the frontline, sacrificing their lives so that others can be safe. However, even such great heroes will need protection. In the update 24 hours before Germany decides to deliver their tanks to the east in the normal world, an alter dimension Kaiserreich deployed their Iron Cross Device that can protect an entire group of soldiers from one direct hit. Maybe the fate of the two worlds is truly intertwined. Meanwhile, a new scroll appeared in both the Grand Library and the Museum of Weird History. It can grant its user the ability to become "immutable." Whoever under this effect cannot have their HP reduced below 1. It can be expansive yet tremendously powerful. However, even without all those additional new items, the defenders of humanity are still far from helpless. Even when against all odds, outnumbered, and outgunned, we still have faith.



A new faith tenet arrived that increases the believer's raw defense value.

All the updates mentioned above are aimed to make your tank character stronger to withstand evil.

It's also quite traditional that people send each other gifts during the Spring Festival which is not limited to the tanks. Thus, a gifting system also gets into the early stage of development during this week. You can finally start to send some gifts to certain characters (specifically Eve and Kristin for now, more will be added later). They all have their own gift preference. But, as long as you give them a gift they do not reject, the relationships will increase a bit. However, there is a short cool-down before you can send another gift to the same character. Thus, it will be better to think ahead about which gift to send to be more efficient.



This is a new item you can get from the secret society of the Gaming Promotion Association. Guess which girl will love it? :P

The goal of this new system is to provide generic game mechanics that allow you to steadily improve your relationship with certain characters over time if you care about them and invest in such relationships. It also allows a player that made Kristin angry during the story can still have the chance to amend or even get the romance cut scene in Ardham Hotel.

Although, it's a generic system. People can be different in their reactions. For example, Kristin will have a special dialog if you send her sunflowers.

Meanwhile, before we go further into the main story, the Breanched Ancient Tomb got a massive expansion with new areas, new decorations, and new elite enemies.



Someone important must have been buried in this tomb. There are Akhenaten's Royal Guards here.

You can defeat them to acquire their unique-looking Egyptian Palm Axes.

That's for this week. Happy Lunar New Year!

Today's changelog:

############Content##############

[Faith]New Tenet: Stalwart Defender (Always Available)

[Faith]Beliefs and tenets can now directly add values to a follower's defense values. (Both physical defense value and the magic defense value.)

[Faith]When coming back from the Faith UI to the character status window, it will update to reflect any status changes.

[Effects]New effect: Immutable (HP cannot reduce below 1 under this effect)

[Item]New item: Scroll of Immutable

[The Grand Library]Added 2 Scrolls of Immutable in the Identification Department.

[Museum of Werid History]You can now exchange "Dust of History" to gain more Scrolls of Immutable.