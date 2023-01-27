Patch P2023.2

Hey Everyone!

There was a bug with the wheel in Witchwood that would cause it to infinitely spin, I believe it is now fixed (the map was tested 12 times and this did not reoccur). I was going to hold this update until the perk update. However I wanted to get this out now so that I would have proper time to work on the perk system.

This update also includes changes to Fire, Bleeding and Radiation. These are precursors to the upcoming changes and are not fully balanced yet. As it stands, bleeding changes will mostly just affect Revenant. I will be looking into expanding sources of bleeding. Along with methods in which to stop and or reduce it.

Changes

Flashlight offhand cooldown reduced to 5 seconds from 15.

Fire Changes

Fire debuff propagation range to players increased to 1.5 meters, up from .5.

Fire debuff is no longer non lethal.

Fire debuff now deals damage every 1.5 seconds to you while you are on fire. The amount of damage doubles each tick, starting at 1 damage up to a maximum of 35 damage per tick.

* Bleeding Change

Bleeding still does 1 damage a tick, this damage cannot kill you.

However, if you do not fix your bleeding you will begin to gain injuries.

Current Values are as following but are subject to change.

15 ticks = Fatigue debuff

25 ticks = Shaky Leg debuff

45 ticks = Low Blood Pressure debuff

65 ticks = Mortal Wound (cannot be cured, but goes away after 2 minutes)

75 ticks = Death

Fixed wheel in Witchwood

Radiation Changes



Radiation now applies a mutation once it reaches a certain level. Mutations act as minor perks that have a pro and a con to them. Mutations are cleared once you are no longer irradiated. There are 5 Mutations for now, if this is a liked feature I will add more.

