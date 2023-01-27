 Skip to content

DNF DUEL update for 27 January 2023

[Ver.1.11] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10416775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Adventurers!

Following bugs have been fixed from the update.

● The bug in which while Grappler is awakened, using MP skills after canceling Shoulder Tackle (Hold) leaves Armor effect
● The bug in which Grappler's parry is not activated properly after countering the opponent's attack with Seismic Crash
● The bug in which after Launcher's Spriggan, Lost Warrior's Phase Shift hit does not follow-up to OTG attack
● The bug which leaves Swift Master floated in the air when Vortex Hurricane is activated

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Also, we are identifying other issues. We'll keep you updated with the progress.

Thank you for your patience and support.

