[Ver.1.11] Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

Following bugs have been fixed from the update.

● The bug in which while Grappler is awakened, using MP skills after canceling Shoulder Tackle (Hold) leaves Armor effect

● The bug in which Grappler's parry is not activated properly after countering the opponent's attack with Seismic Crash

● The bug in which after Launcher's Spriggan, Lost Warrior's Phase Shift hit does not follow-up to OTG attack

● The bug which leaves Swift Master floated in the air when Vortex Hurricane is activated

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Also, we are identifying other issues. We'll keep you updated with the progress.

Thank you for your patience and support.