Animals optimization & bug fixes

Bugs
- Bug with cockchafer fixed
- Rats do not count as animals
- Animal Whisperer feeds the animals immediately after taking perk
- The energy number is drawn above the consumables icons
- Sprinkler and mine settings are now saved
- Rolling uprades when the number of remaining is small doest not freeze the game
- Animals huge optimization
New things
- Now you can choose a random character class
- Now you can see what character class you are playing
- Hovering over crops shows what is planted
- Now you can choose the difficulty level in infinite mode
- Now you can cast any number of rods in one place
Changes
- Truffle soup and rose cake require more crafting ingredients
- Pickles and juices are more expensive
- Kegs require less wood and less hammering
- Tutorial deleted
Note, playing on the save file from previous versions may cause some graphical glitches
Changed files in this update