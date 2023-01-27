 Skip to content

Another Farm Roguelike update for 27 January 2023

Animals optimization & bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10416680

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Bug with cockchafer fixed
  • Rats do not count as animals
  • Animal Whisperer feeds the animals immediately after taking perk
  • The energy number is drawn above the consumables icons
  • Sprinkler and mine settings are now saved
  • Rolling uprades when the number of remaining is small doest not freeze the game
  • Animals huge optimization

New things

  • Now you can choose a random character class
  • Now you can see what character class you are playing
  • Hovering over crops shows what is planted
  • Now you can choose the difficulty level in infinite mode
  • Now you can cast any number of rods in one place

Changes

  • Truffle soup and rose cake require more crafting ingredients
  • Pickles and juices are more expensive
  • Kegs require less wood and less hammering
  • Tutorial deleted

Note, playing on the save file from previous versions may cause some graphical glitches

