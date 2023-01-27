 Skip to content

Death Swap: End As One update for 27 January 2023

Patch 1.2 (Lobby improvement!)

Patch 1.2 (Lobby improvement!)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where players could not join lobby
  • Fixed a bug where players could not start tutorial after creating a lobby
  • Fixed a bug where players cannot finish
  • Fixed a bug where the audio of the pickups would keep playing after picking them up
  • Fixed a bug where the audio volume of some pickups would not be influenced by the audio settings
  • Added audio save button feedback
  • Changed codelock task code refresh from 60 seconds to 10 seconds
  • Changed the interval of the footsteps to be more natural
  • Changed death SFX
  • Adjusted monsters' visuals

