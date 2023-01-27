Patch 1.2 (Lobby improvement!)

Patch notes:
- Fixed a bug where players could not join lobby
- Fixed a bug where players could not start tutorial after creating a lobby
- Fixed a bug where players cannot finish
- Fixed a bug where the audio of the pickups would keep playing after picking them up
- Fixed a bug where the audio volume of some pickups would not be influenced by the audio settings
- Added audio save button feedback
- Changed codelock task code refresh from 60 seconds to 10 seconds
- Changed the interval of the footsteps to be more natural
- Changed death SFX
- Adjusted monsters' visuals
