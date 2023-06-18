SOULVARS Demo Speedrun Challenge

[HOW TO JOIN]

STEP 1 : 6/19 00:00(JST) Download SOULVARS DEMO on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2087910/SOULVARS/

STEP 2 : 6/19 00:00(JST) - 6/25 23:59(JST) Post result screenshot with hashtag #SOULCHALLENGE on Twitter!

[RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT]

6/26(JST)

The TOP 10 accounts that complete the DEMO the fastest will be announced!

[PRIZE]

A. 1 x "Card set" will be sent to each TOP account, plus 5 random people who joined the challenge will also be sent a set.

B. 1 x "Acrylic Stand sent" will be sent to the TOP 2 accounts.

[CAUTION]

*Please ensure your Twitter DM settings are set to receive messages from Shueisha official account in advance since we'll send a DM to the winners.

**Please note there may be some areas we can't deliver to.