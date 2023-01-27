 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Between the Lines update for 27 January 2023

Update details for January 27, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10416415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Macintosh version has been updated from portrait to landscape screen format.
The game can be played in 1920x1080 resolution when displayed in full screen, and 1280x720 resolution when displayed in a window.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2175492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link