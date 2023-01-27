The Macintosh version has been updated from portrait to landscape screen format.
The game can be played in 1920x1080 resolution when displayed in full screen, and 1280x720 resolution when displayed in a window.
Lost Between the Lines update for 27 January 2023
Update details for January 27, 2023
The Macintosh version has been updated from portrait to landscape screen format.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update