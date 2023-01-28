 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 28 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.15

Last edited by Wendy

  • Change: Juice cost to apply faults to badbugs now scales with their level. i.e. applies to Annoying, Tricky, Nasty, Terrible and Fatal badbugs. Lowest level regular badbugs remain cheap to fault (i.e. no change).
  • Fix: Going virtual across level load now supported properly, and means you no longer get stuck in a weird semi-virtual state
  • Fix: Downloading yourself while inside a moving thing now adjusts the download position to account for the fact the download location has moved
  • Fix: Ensure gravity settings synchronize correctly when downloading bug through a specific location at The Cloud
  • Fix: Ensure a certain CAT can't escape through the tech-lab ceiling
  • Fix: Tripwires don't re-trip for existing obstacles following a load

Patch download size: 16 MB

