Updated on January 28

[Update content]

Update the game layout [Hot Sand Desert] area. The Eight Wastes set, which gathers four additional attributes [+50% chance to escape], is changed to [immune to sneak attack]. Add the BUG description in the strategy.

Small BUG reminder: After testing, when viewing the treasure map in the menu, please use the keyboard arrow keys or the Page Up and Page Down keys, and do not use the mouse wheel, otherwise it may cause a crash. Other times when you need to turn pages (such as monster atlas, game map, and various item columns), this is not the case for the time being, but please try to use the keyboard arrow keys or Page Up, Page Down page keys, and try not to use the mouse wheel.

Note 1: The use of third-party auxiliary programs (such as speed change gear, button sprite...) may cause the game to crash, jam, and crash. Please play the game according to the rhythm set by the game itself.

Note 2: During the game, it is recommended to move the mouse outside the game screen. If the mouse position is right on the enemy in the battle, it will be selected by default, which may cause the situation that the enemy cannot be selected by using the handle or keyboard.