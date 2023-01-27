 Skip to content

TrinityS update for 27 January 2023

Bug Fixes(0.3.0.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Hard mode/Stage2: Fixed an issue where hit detection was lost when "Cyclone" was activated on a character in the process of falling.
  • Hard Mode/Stage4: Fixed an issue where "Crystal Fall" would not be performed if the HP fell below 50% with the fallen crystals left in the "Crystal Fall".
  • Fixed an issue where some bosses under certain conditions would perform enhanced attacks without going through the motion after the phase.
  • Fixed an issue in which some recovery effects were not showing effects.
  • Fixed an issue in which an input sound would continue to play when receiving an invitation while keying in the title menu.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the character to become inoperable at the start of a stage.

Under investigation

  • Issue where players could move even if they were dead.
  • Unintended behaviour of the player AI (COM), such as suddenly stopping.

Thank you for your continued support of TrinityS.

