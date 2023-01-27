Bug Fixes(0.3.0.3)

Bug fixes
- Hard mode/Stage2: Fixed an issue where hit detection was lost when "Cyclone" was activated on a character in the process of falling.
- Hard Mode/Stage4: Fixed an issue where "Crystal Fall" would not be performed if the HP fell below 50% with the fallen crystals left in the "Crystal Fall".
- Fixed an issue where some bosses under certain conditions would perform enhanced attacks without going through the motion after the phase.
- Fixed an issue in which some recovery effects were not showing effects.
- Fixed an issue in which an input sound would continue to play when receiving an invitation while keying in the title menu.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the character to become inoperable at the start of a stage.
Under investigation
- Issue where players could move even if they were dead.
- Unintended behaviour of the player AI (COM), such as suddenly stopping.
