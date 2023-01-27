Icarus Week Sixty Update | 2 hours of Weather Forecasting for oncoming storms

This week we’re re-working our weather systems, adding a forecasting system that gives you up to two hours of insight into approaching weather patterns.

This also adds more storm sequencing, creating up to seven different levels of severity to face and making this severity consistent across the entire map.

This also gives us the ability to customize sequences for specific missions, making more unique challenges applicable to the task at hand.

Finally, we’ve improved our backup system to create a backup save file every 30 minutes and provide more safeguards against accidental data loss.

Weather Forecasting

Our weather systems are getting an overhaul.

Weather Forecasting changes players' relationships with storms. Previously, storms were randomized with the only unique element being the different variations exclusive to different biomes.

In the new system, Weather Forecasting will provide up to two hours of insight into the upcoming weather patterns. These Weather Patterns are applicable across the entire map, so outside of variations (eg, sandstorms in the desert, blizzards in the arctic), all other elements will be predictable and consistent regardless of your movements.

This new system also adds more variety to the severity of storms you will experience. Rather than providing either of two extremes, there are seven different levels ranging from a cosmetic impact to drastic damage.

The other added benefit for our development is it provides us with the ability to preset sequences and severities for specific missions. This new layer of detail will make each mission feel a little more unique and challenging in its own right. For example, the first few missions have lighter showers before introducing base-damaging maelstroms in later missions.

Changes for the player

The infographic shows that more severe storms are highly likely to damage up to Stone buildings.

In Easy difficulty storms won’t only be ‘cosmetic’ - you are more likely to see storms that do deliver some damage, even if at the lower end of the spectrum.

With effective forecasting, however, players can spend more time preparing rather than having a storm dropped on them unsuspectingly.

The UI in-game will appear in a bar, like above.

The icons and colours represent the severity of storms that could occur, and the lengths of the bar represent the duration of the forecast in which storms can occur and the severity that will be experienced at different stages.

It is important to note that weather events do not occur ‘continuously’ throughout these periods, rather the forecasting bar is showing the sections that predict how bad different periods may be. As with all weather predictions, expect some variation from what is shown.

We will be monitoring feedback for various missions and forecasts for adjustments if needed over the following weeks.

New Backup System

We’re improving our backup system this week, looking to provide more safeguards against accidental data loss caused by corruption, players' computers shutting down unexpectedly or good old human error.

Backups for Character data, Profile data and active Prospects are now created at 30-minute intervals and stored alongside the original file with a ‘.backup’ extension.

In the event of a save file corruption due to an unexpected system shutdown, the latest backup will be automatically restored, reducing the data loss to within a 30-minute interval for players.

Users can manually restore a backup by replacing the original file with the most recent backup and removing the ‘.backup’ file extension.

The save files will be kept for up to five hours of gameplay, allowing you to manually roll back in 30-minute increments within this time frame.

Changelog v1.2.35.106983

New Content

Merge WeatherUpdate to Trunk

Re-export datatables after merge

Adding New Weather Patterns for all the Prospects

Fix the parameter type in logs for Weather forecasting

Added GGHost to the list of verified server providers

Fixing Cheat to Trigger Quests

Adding new Text to Objective List when Objectives are loading

New Weather Icons, Adjusting Weather Block Tiers by Player Selected Difficulty and Adjusted UI to fit better in with the other HUD Elements

Added remaining weather events to the All_Weather pool, added a All_Weather_MoreLight pool for use in early missions

Lowered weather intensities maximum to facilitate better difficulty scaling

Changed Open World weather pattern to MidPeak, reducing maximum intensity. (Hard difficulty will still get the maximum intensity weather rarely)

Added a MostlyMild weather pattern, as a middle ground between later patterns and the interoductory pattern

Moved some early missions and all Outposts to MostlyMild weather pattern

Increased average storm severity on exploration missions

Exposed client logging system to code and cleaned up multiple blueprints related to it

Added client logging to connection errors

Fixed some issues with the Error 65 auto-retry system

Tierified storm damage events to ensure building damage is normalized throughout tiers

Fixed invalid susbystem errors in UMG_ConnectingOverlay after renaming LogOverlaySubsystem

Updated weather tier icons

Resaved WeatherTierIcon datatable to update tier 0 storm icon

Added an optional initial forecast to prospects (possible grace period to ease players in on new prospects)

Fixed an order of operations issue that was causing forecast blocks to be skipped on save/load

Fixed a bug where the client would only see the boss icon from 'Crazed Creature' dynamic mission when within a small area

Fixed

Cleanup and improvement on Styx Landscape LODs. Textures were lowest mip due to memory constraints, now fixed for about 45% of the tiles, bug still exists making it difficult to generate correctly. Deleted LOD2 and LOD3 which aren't needed (triangle count is around 500) and caused additional unnecessary texture generation. Further improvements to remaining unfixed tiles to come

Small adjustment to the lowest waterfall height volume / intensity to make sure very small waterfalls feel appropriate

Fixed issue where double trunk trees weren't properly supported by TreeBase.cpp, and were causing crashes when chopped down

Fix remaining Styx landscape LOD textures that failed to generate properly

Fixed bug where SandWorm WorldBoss could sometimes teleport to the centre of the map.

Fixed bug where dead SandWorm WorldBoss icons would re-appear when re-hosting a prospect.

Reduced performance impact of SandWorm world bosses active in the world when players aren't nearby

Improve Olympus distant landscape LODs (part 1), settings update, extracting assets individually and regenerating, deleting LOD2/LOD3

Disabled skeleton ticking/refresh on SandWorms in the level that aren't currently relevant

Fixed steam offline issues by forcing sessions to be configured for Lan

Fixed a typo in a mission description

Fixed a few typos in mission objectives

Fixed a few typos

Add some more logging around server suspend/resume

Missions no longer start until a dropship has landed

Fixing Dropship Dialogue so it players correctly before the quest dialogue

Refactor and apply various optimisations to the multi point audio system to improve performance at scale. Should reduce the CPU cost of weather and fire audio systems, especially when applied to very large structures made of many grid bases, and refactor will make it easier to apply further optimisations

Fix an issue where the UI does not refresh buffs when mounted

Fix a merge bug in logging (internal only)

Resubmitting file that didnt save properly

Fixed crash caused by being able to click the cancel queued recipe item button in auto-crafting deployables (campfires/composters/etc)

Added a FOV reset on destruction of firearm objects

Fixes a bug where if you die while zoomed in with a rifle, you would stay zoomed in when you get revived

Reworked how character/profile/prospect backups work; Backup files are now generated every 30 minutes of game time and up to 10 are stored at a time. Added functionality to attempt auto-repair of corrupt save files in the case of computer shutdown during save operation

Changed order of ops for when grace period is applied due to UI refresh issue

