Patch version 0.5.15

This patch fixes some recently reported bugs, and includes a couple of balance updates.
Changelog for version 0.5.15
- Reworked Bard's skills to be able to play multiple songs at once
- Spellblade's Enchanted Blade level 3 now grants permanent True Strike
- Changed Hellbinder's Natural 20 quest to require killing 2 total enemies instead of 2 at once
- Fixed non HP damage (stun, sleep, mp) counting towards Sin boss's phase change threshold
- Fixed mouse click not registering on difficulty selection menu's OK button
- Fixed some bugs with Utility Belt relic modifying max uses incorrectly
- Improved Predator skill description to better convey how it works
- Fixed effect descriptions not having target/owner names properly parsed when viewing in mouseover
- Fixed Raider not properly using his Boomkit gadgets when under AI control
- Fixed Marine's The Right Tool quest incorrectly counting Reload as a valid gadget
- Fixed Doctor's ICU sprite not being removed properly when the target is revived another way before ICU triggers
- Fixed downed characters being able to play on-hit animations
- Fixed issue where Occultist Claire's sprite would remain rotated when revived by Medic's Amputate skill
- Fixed crash when dying Mirror boss tried to kill a still-revivable Secret Service or Immortal husk
- Fixed various other rare crashes
