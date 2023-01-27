 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 27 January 2023

Patch version 0.5.15

Patch version 0.5.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes some recently reported bugs, and includes a couple of balance updates.

Changelog for version 0.5.15

  • Reworked Bard's skills to be able to play multiple songs at once
  • Spellblade's Enchanted Blade level 3 now grants permanent True Strike
  • Changed Hellbinder's Natural 20 quest to require killing 2 total enemies instead of 2 at once
  • Fixed non HP damage (stun, sleep, mp) counting towards Sin boss's phase change threshold
  • Fixed mouse click not registering on difficulty selection menu's OK button
  • Fixed some bugs with Utility Belt relic modifying max uses incorrectly
  • Improved Predator skill description to better convey how it works
  • Fixed effect descriptions not having target/owner names properly parsed when viewing in mouseover
  • Fixed Raider not properly using his Boomkit gadgets when under AI control
  • Fixed Marine's The Right Tool quest incorrectly counting Reload as a valid gadget
  • Fixed Doctor's ICU sprite not being removed properly when the target is revived another way before ICU triggers
  • Fixed downed characters being able to play on-hit animations
  • Fixed issue where Occultist Claire's sprite would remain rotated when revived by Medic's Amputate skill
  • Fixed crash when dying Mirror boss tried to kill a still-revivable Secret Service or Immortal husk
  • Fixed various other rare crashes

