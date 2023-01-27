This is a quick update which fixes the game crashing when swapping in and out The Leafbringer staff. It also reduces the chance to have your items destroyed when receiving ice/fire damage to roughly 1/3 of previous chance.
Lost Flame update for 27 January 2023
Hotfix for The Leafbringer item and item descruction toned down
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lost Flame - magazyn zawartości Depot 856573
