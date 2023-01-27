 Skip to content

Lost Flame update for 27 January 2023

Hotfix for The Leafbringer item and item descruction toned down

Share · View all patches · Build 10415983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update which fixes the game crashing when swapping in and out The Leafbringer staff. It also reduces the chance to have your items destroyed when receiving ice/fire damage to roughly 1/3 of previous chance.

Changed files in this update

Lost Flame - magazyn zawartości Depot 856573
