Becastled update for 27 January 2023

Update notes for Jan 27

Jan 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enemies don't spawn at night bug fixed
  • More tutorials added
  • Stairs between ground levels being not walkable sometimes bug fixed
  • Bugs in new cursor modes fixed

Becastled Content Depot 1330461
