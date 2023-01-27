The World Events Update

Added the World Event Migration System

The World Event Migration system will, by default, spawn a world event players can choose to migrate to on the map every 2 hours. World Events provide a pair of two randomly-selected benefits to the player if they are in the world event area. They spawn at a randomly selected world event node. We have placed world event nodes on Isla Titania, Rival Shores, Forest Island, Ancestral Plains, DM_Caldera, and canvas maps. The majority of world event nodes are accessible to both aquatics and terrestrials.

When a world event spawns, it will begin a count-down until it actually begins providing the benefits. This count-down is, by default, 30 minutes. Once the countdown finishes, it will provide its benefits for 45 more minutes. After that, it will despawn. World events have large, golden banners that show up when you use scent. The banners have a count-down until the event starts, and a count-down for when the event is over. They also show what benefits the world event will provide.

There are eight world event benefit types currently implemented.

List of World Event Benefits

+Immune to Weather

-You are immune to the adverse effects of weather

-This includes lightning strikes, tornados, and discomfort associated with weather

+Slower Metabolism

-The rate at which your food and water deplete has been reduced by 33%

+Death's Blessing

-Upon death, you will automatically resurrect without any penalty to growth. This includes Life Cycle, Gauntlet growth creatures

-You will respawn at a randomly selected spawn point on the map when this creature is selected for play

+Bountiful Lands

-Increases AI spawner activity in the area, greatly accelerating spawn rate and max spawn count

-Dramatically increases rate at which foliage respawns when eaten

+Great Nesting Site

-Provides all buffs the Survival Deity Blessing provides. They do not, however, stack with the Survival

+Deity Blessing buffs

-Additionally, offspring will receive inherits as if the difference between your Good Parent talent and that of a creature with 5/3 invested has been halved

+Enhanced Growth

-Increases growth rate by 30%

+Favor of the Deities

-Provides a very powerful buff that corresponds with which deity you have pledged to

-With the power deity pledge active, you receive:

-45% more base damage. This does not increase injury or stamina damage.

-45% more bleed damge

-100% more intimidation

-50% further fall distance

-With the speed deity pledge active, you receive:

-25% boost to jump power

-35% boost to walking, sprinting, swimming, and flying movement speed

-20% boost to turn rate

-35% reduced injury damage taken

-35% reduced stamina damage taken

-Deal damage as if you have 3 additional points in Exhausting Bite

-With the survival deity pledge active, you receive:

-65% increased health. Note this also reduces incoming injury damage by 39%

-50% reduced bleed damage taken

-65% increased healing rate. This includes bleed, injury, and venom healing

-45% more injury damage

+Unlocked Skin Editing

-You can edit your skin at any time while in the event area

+Additionally, inside any world event, you receive the equivalent of the Power Deity Blessing, meaning when you die, 75% of the resurrection cost to resurrect the creature will automatically be met

-If you have the Power Deity Blessing as well, 100% of the cost to resurrect will be met, making resurrection free and incur no growth penalty on Free Roam. On Life Cycle, your resurrected growth will be the minimum value of your current growth and 1.32.

+While in a world event area, water can also not be further dirtied

World Event Server Configs

World Events have several server config variables that allow server owners to control how these behave on their server. They go in the ServerGameInstance section. They are:

bSpawnWorldEvents

-If true, world events spawn on the server.

WorldEventPrepTime

-Defaults to 30 minutes. How long it takes for the world event to activate and provide its benefits, once it spawns.

WorldEventDuration

-Defaults to 45 minutes. How long the world event provides its benefits for.

WorldEventSpacing

-Defaults to 120 minutes. Time between each world event spawn.

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse

-Populate this array to disable spawning of certain event benefits on the server. If a benefit is disabled, world events will never choose to use this benefit and will choose others randomly instead.

Example:

!WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=ClearArray

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_WeatherImmunity

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_LowFoodWaterDrain

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_AutoResurrection

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_AISwarm

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_Nesting

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_GrowthBuff

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_PledgeAmplify

WorldEventBuffsToNotUse=EVENT_Reskin

World Event Console Commands

World events can be spawned with the console as well, running the command SpawnWorldEventAt. You can provide the location, the benefits it provides, the radius, the prep time, and the duration. The event will handle itself and do everything else on its own. These world events are totally independent from the naturally spawned ones the game will generate on its own, and will not interfere with natural world event spawning. Multiple world events can cover the same area if you spawn two or more that overlap.

+The console command SpawnWorldEventAt has two input arguments for what world event buffs it will spawn. It expects a number from 1 to 8.

+Here is a list of all world events and their corresponding numbers:

1: EVENT_WeatherImmunity

2: EVENT_LowFoodWaterDrain

3: EVENT_AutoResurrection

4: EVENT_AISwarm

5: EVENT_Nesting

6: EVENT_GrowthBuff

7: EVENT_PledgeAmplify

8: EVENT_Reskin

+There is also a command, DestroyAllWorldEvents, which removes all events.

We designed this system to give players an optional, additional, occasional goal they can seek out on the map while playing and we hope it'll add to the gameplay experience!

Additional Notes about World Events

+World Events now grant an "Event Pending" status condition while inside the event radius if the event is still counting down

+Two world events cannot spawn naturally at the same location

+World Events cannot spawn at the same world event location twice in a row

+World Events send green chat messages to global chat when they first spawn on the map, when they first begin providing buffs, when they despawn, and every 15 minutes leading up to the event. They state what buffs will be present at the event.

+When you exit a world event, the benefits fade out over 10 seconds and you receive a screen message informing you that you've left the event area

+When a world event despawns, the benefits from the world event now fade out over 30 seconds and you receive a screen message informing you that the event has despawned

+Events with a weather immunity buff also trigger a rainstorm when they start, so long as it's not already raining

+Added World Event Node to the foliage placement tool. The default event radius is 10000 UE units, and is further multiplied by the object scale. If a node exists, it may be selected by the world event system to naturally spawn events on its own and will be added to the regular map world event nodes. These save and load properly when the server restarts.

+The Favor of the Deities world event benefit now always pairs with the Death's Blessing benefit if it is selected as the first benefit and Death's Blessing is a valid benefit for selection (not blocked by server config). This means Favor of the Deities and Death's Blessing will frequently pair up during world events, but not always.

+World events provide immunity to necrophobia

World Events Webhooks

Notes on the world event webhooks:

-They work the same as other webhooks.

-bUseEventsWebhook is the config variable to enable or disable them

-EventsDiscordWebhook is the config variable on which the webhook link should be placed

-EventsDiscordIconURL is the config variable on which a link to an image can be put (optional)

Example:

bUseEventsWebhook=True

EventsDiscordWebhook="123456/examplekey_dwdhwaowdawbdwaowdcic11938374-ce"

EventsDiscordIconURL=""

Mechanics Changes

+Velo now tries to automatically latch if it falls from climb

-It still can't latch if the surface is not suitable for climbing due to it's shape or angle

Quality of Life Changes

+QoL: Quick chat has new phrases: Thank you!, Sorry!, Help me!, Attack!, Fall back!, I need food/water

+QoL: Added frog critter spawners to Rival Shores, Rival Shores Canvas, Ancestral Plains, Ancestral Plains Canvas, Forest Island, Forest Island Canvas, DM_Caldera, DM_Caldera Canvas

+QoL: Moved the out of bounds duel message to the top-center of the screen

+QoL: Ai can now be seen while using scent regardless of whether the player is above or below the Ocean surface

+QoL: Added mini shrines of each type to each spawn point on DM_Caldera and DM_Caldera_Canvas

+Qol: You can now choose to preserve your skin when reincarnating.

Bug Fixes

+Fixed (public): Krono's Lunge attack can now hit AI critters such as the Arganodus

+Fixed: Instances where Wiehevenator was still being referred to as Megalosaurus

Isla Titania

+Palm Forest Creek no longer provides water satiation

+Added more combat music. Added one while flying, and one while swimming.

+Adjusted Arganodus spawn populations, added more spawners, split spawners which were large into many smaller spawners that add up to the same total area population (optimization)

+Fixed: smoothed out more reported terrain slopes

+Optimizations to Freshwater Plants