Romancing the Kingdom is now in HD! We hope you enjoy the new look, and get a more immersive experience from our visual novel. All graphics have been AI upscaled to a full 1920x1080 then optimized for performance.

If you have already purchased the game, you should see the update when you launch. We'll be including some minor updates in the next few weeks and any patches that may be necessary. Have fun in Tropia!