[Patch note] Ver. 1.20h Improved game stability

Ver. 1.20f → Ver. 1.20h
Fixes in this version:
- Fixed several issues when using the "KAMUI"
- Added bonus elements to some enemy characters
- Fixed an issue that caused the ending to be skipped.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Ver. 1.20f → Ver. 1.20h
Fixes in this version:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update