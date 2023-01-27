 Skip to content

GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION update for 27 January 2023

[Patch note] Ver. 1.20h Improved game stability

Ver. 1.20f → Ver. 1.20h
Fixes in this version:

  • Fixed several issues when using the "KAMUI"
  • Added bonus elements to some enemy characters
  • Fixed an issue that caused the ending to be skipped.

