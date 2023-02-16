 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition update for 16 February 2023

Age of Empires IV - Update 6.0.878 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10415729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first major update for Season Four, is LIVE! In today’s update, you can optimize your strategy on three new maps, start from scratch with only a few villagers without their starting Town Center in the Nomad game mode, build new or improved Landmarks, and more! You’ll also get to explore the magical Enchanted Grove Biome as we round out this update with a whole season of events, rewards, the latest ranked season, and quality-of-life updates.

Play for Free All Weekend!

Starting TODAY through February 20th, grab some friends and enjoy battling it out in Age of Empires IV all weekend long!

Afterwards, pick up your own copy of the game from Steam at a 40% discount!

Changed files in this update

Cardinal Retail Content Depot 1466861
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail French Depot Depot 1466862
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Brazilian Portuguese Depot Depot 1466863
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail German Depot Depot 1466864
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Italian Depot Depot 1466865
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Japanese Depot Depot 1466866
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Korean Depot Depot 1466867
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Latin American Spanish Depot Depot 1466868
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Simplified Chinese Depot Depot 1466869
  • Loading history…
4K Graphics Pack Brazilian Portuguese Depot Depot 1668561
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail English Depot Depot 1668576
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Spanish Depot Depot 1668577
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Russian Depot Depot 1668578
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Traditional Chinese Depot Depot 1668579
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Turkish Depot Depot 1670951
  • Loading history…
Cardinal Retail Vietnamese Depot Depot 1670952
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670953
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670954
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670955
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670956
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670957
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670958
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670959
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670960
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1670962
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link