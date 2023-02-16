Age of Empires IV - Update 6.0.878 Now Live!

The first major update for Season Four, is LIVE! In today’s update, you can optimize your strategy on three new maps, start from scratch with only a few villagers without their starting Town Center in the Nomad game mode, build new or improved Landmarks, and more! You’ll also get to explore the magical Enchanted Grove Biome as we round out this update with a whole season of events, rewards, the latest ranked season, and quality-of-life updates.

Play for Free All Weekend!

Starting TODAY through February 20th, grab some friends and enjoy battling it out in Age of Empires IV all weekend long!

Afterwards, pick up your own copy of the game from Steam at a 40% discount!