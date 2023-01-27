 Skip to content

Akai Katana Shin update for 27 January 2023

2023/01/27 Update

Build 10415658

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//Slowdown adjusted.
-Increase slow down when large amount of items exist.
-Tweaked behavior when released.

※about laser pushback. The roots of the problem are deeper than expected, and the schedule for fixing is still undecided.

